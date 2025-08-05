Harry Clark has announced his first memoir.

Harry Clark is releasing his first memoir / Credit: Ingenium PR

The Traitors 2024 winner's book, Staying Faithful, documents his life growing up, serving in the British Army as an engineer, and how Harry's relationship with his faith has guided him through his life.

His recent journey on BBC Two's Pilgrimage further revealed a young Roman Catholic who knows the freedom and peace of being himself, as someone made and loved by God.

The memoir - which is set to be released on September 30 by Christian publisher SPCK - speaks "powerfully" to the growing number of youngsters in Britain (16 per cent in 2021; 45 per cent in 2025) professing commitment to Christian belief.

Harry, 24, said: "Faith has always been important to me. It’s the blueprint to everything I do, it helped me when I was younger, it guided me when I served in the British Army, every day I’m thankful that I’m part of something bigger outside of myself."

An average of 5.5 million people watched Harry win £95,150 on the 2024 series of the BBC One game show The Traitors, after he successfully deceived his friend Mollie Pearce, 23, into thinking he was a faithful and not a traitor.

And Harry used some of his fortune to clear his debts and his parents' loans.

He told the new issue of Heat magazine: "I promise you when I say this, I'm not lying - I didn't spend any of it and I still haven't

"I literally got the money transferred to me when I was in the back of a taxi on the way to This Morning.

"I paid off some personal debts and loans for my mum and dad, and then the rest has been put in an investment account."

Despite not winning The Traitors, Mollie is thankful for the opportunities the programme has brought her, including appearing on the 2024 series of ITV's Dancing on Ice.

She said: "Life has completely changed.

"I will forever be grateful for The Traitors and for the opportunities, but also for giving me a platform.

"It's been a massive thing to be able to spread a lot more awareness about inflammatory bowel disease, and Crohn's and colitis.

"But obviously the big one was Dancing on Ice.

"That was absolutely incredible."

Harry's highly anticipated book, Staying Faithful, will hit shelves on September 30.