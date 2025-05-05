Alan Cumming cannot wait to meet Claudia Winkleman at the BAFTA Television Awards with P+O Cruises.

Alan Cumming is set to meet Claudia Winkleman at the BAFTA Television Awards with P+O Cruises

The 60-year-old star hosts the US version of the hit reality show, 'The Traitors', but Alan has revealed he has never met the star of the BBC One programme and thinks it is "hilarious" that it will be the awards show on May 11 that brings him and Claudia together.

Alan - who is hosting the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P+O Cruises - is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: “I’ve never met Claudia - isn’t it nuts?

“I actually feel like we might be the same person because you’ve never seen us in the same room.

“Maybe they just drug one of us and put make-up on us - maybe they put lots of fake tan on me, and a big wig, and I’m actually Claudia!

“We have mutual friends, and nearly met years ago, but it’s hilarious the awards will be what brings us together.”

The 'Spice World' star is set to refer to 'The Traitors', which sees 22 strangers move into a Scottish Highlands castle and complete a series of challenges and missions to contribute to the jackpot, as well as work out who the traitors are and who the faithful are in a bid to stop the liars from winning the prize fund, with his outfit.

He said: "I’ve hosted awards where I’ve had a different look every time I come out, but I have to introduce 23 presenters, and that would be exhausting.

“There will be a few different looks, and also a little nod to The Traitors at some point in my fashion extravaganza!”

And the 'GoldenEye' actor has only just realised how challenging it is going to be to host the awards - which will is going to be televised at 7pm on BBC One on May 11.

He is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "Initially, you think, 'Oh, that's so fun, what an honour.'

"And then, 'Jesus Christ.' Because it's live with a crowd of people who are all your peers.

"I didn't realise I have to introduce 23 presenters."