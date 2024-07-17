'The Traitors' bosses are reportedly planning to release a special range of perfumes.

The Traitors 'is getting its own perfume collection'

The BBC's reality gameshow - which sees the Faithful contestants try to weed out the Traitors while avoiding getting 'killed off' by them - has proven to be a huge hit with viewers, and now the programme's creators are keen to capitalise with fragrances aimed at men and women.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "It’s understandable that the creators of the programme want to make the most of the huge popularity of the show.

“And given the fanatic following it has, they’re bound to lap it up — then splash it on — when the fragrance goes on the market.”

Options for the perfumes could include a "devilish" scent to represent the Traitors, and a more "heavenly" one for the Faithfuls.

It's said 'The Traitors' producers have trademarked the show's name in the UK, and they'll be able to work on a range of merchandise.

Filming has just finished for the upcoming third series with Claudia Winkleman at the helm ahead of its return to BBC One in January 2025.

And Deadline recently reported that the murdery mystery phenomenon - which experienced a staggering 300,000 applications to compete on the UK edition of the show and stay at the iconic Ardross Castle - is getting a celebrity edition after the success of the US star-studded version hosted by Alan Cumming.

This came after the programme’s boss Stephen Lambert told ‘The News Agents’ podcast that it was “obviously a possibility”.

It's since been reported that 'The Masked Singer' judge and chat show host Jonathan Ross could be part of the spin-off after teasing he was trying to find space in his schedule for a "reality type thing".

An insider has since told The Sun: "Jonathan is the ideal target for 'The Traitors' producers because he’s a high-profile celebrity who doesn’t regularly appear on the reality TV circuit.

“He’s also one of a small army of stars who are self-confessed fans of the show.”