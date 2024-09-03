'The Traitors' bosses are looking to sign a famous couple for the celebrity spin-off.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay could be in line for The Traitors spin off

The BBC is working on a star-studded version of the backstabbing game show based on bluff and treachery - which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman - and producers are keen to land a celeb pairing to channel the likes of mother-and-son duo Diane and Ross from the most recent civilian series.

As reported by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column, bosses could be looking at the likes of father-and-son Harry and Jamie Redknapp, mother-and-son Judy and Andy Murray, or husband-and-wife Vernon Kay and Tess Daly.

A source said: "Although the famous couple won’t have any secrecy around the fact they are linked, it will still create huge amounts of suspicion and paranoia and really test allegiances.

Will family ties prevent them from stabbing their relative or partner in the back? Would it warp the normal dynamic between the Traitors when it comes time to ‘murder’ their loved ones?

"And if they do turn on their partner, will it strain the relationship?"

Producers have seen evidence that these kind of pairings - such as couple Tom and Alex in the first UK series - can have viewers hooked, while having Tess appear on a show hosted by her 'Strictly Come Dancing' co-star Claudia would be a bonus.

The insider added: “Bosses know the intrigue will make for great telly, as they’ve seen how it stirs things up in previous series.

“Signing up Tess would be compulsive viewing as obviously she and Claudia are good friends from co-hosting Strictly Come Dancing.”

The celebrity series will be filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands early next year, with planning in the early stages.

The BBC confirmed the spin-off last month, with a third and fourth non-celebrity season also in the pipeline.