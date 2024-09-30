Mollie Pearce is the second celebrity confirmed for 'Dancing on Ice'.

Mollie Pearce has signed up for Dancing on Ice

The 22-year-old reality star - who shot to fame when she became runner-up on 'The Traitors' earlier this year - will be competing on the ITV1 skating show when it returns to screens in early 2025.

Speaking on Monday's (30.09.24) 'Lorraine', she said: "Haven't started yet but I'm raring to go. The thought of it is scary so I want to get started and get practicing.

"My mum used to take me skating quite a lot when I was young, but I haven't done it in years. I hope it's one of those things like when you ride a bike!"

Mollie underwent surgery as a teenager to combat her ulcerative colitis and now has to wear a stoma bag and reflected that it was "inspirational" to see radio host Adele Roberts - who also wears a stoma following her battle with stage two battle cancer - take to the ice last year.

She said: "I think, for me, my stoma has given me life back completely so I've never really doubted it but watching Adele last year was amazing, she's just so inspirational."

Just hours earlier, it was announced that former 'TOWIE' star Ferne McCann will also be taking part in the annual competition.

Speaking on Monday's (30.09.24) 'Good Morning Britain', she said: "I'm looking forward to it, it's gonna be such a challenge, I'm such a huge fan of the show and with all the glitz and the glamour, it's gonna be brilliant. I've got no idea [who my partner is]. I wanna be good, I am competitive...I'm looking forward to the challenge. We haven't started training yet, we start next week."