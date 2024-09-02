'The Traitors' star Mollie Pearce has reportedly signed up for 'Dancing On Ice'.

Mollie Pearce is the latest star rumoured for Dancing On Ice

The 22-year-old model - who was born with one hand and wears a stoma bag after battling colitis - made it to the final of the BBC show, but lost out on the £95,000 cash prize after winner Harry Clark betrayed her and revealed himself as a Traitor.

And now, she is said to be taking part in the upcoming series of the ITV figure skating show.

A source told The Sun: “Mollie captured the nation with her devastation when Harry brilliantly conned her on The Traitors, and she’s not put a foot wrong since.

“She’s gorgeous and TV fans will love the chance to get behind her as she takes on a new competition.

“There’s a certain irony in ITV signing the standout star of the BBC’s reality show whilst the BBC take one of the Islanders for Strictly - but everyone’s a winner cos both girls are terrific and deserve the success.”

Mollie previously hit back at viewers who said she was “too nice” on ‘The Traitors’ and insisted that Harry had just “played a great game”.

She told OK! Magazine: “I don’t think I was too nice. It was the game to deceive, and if a Traitor was going to win the game, someone had to trust them otherwise what was the point?

“I don’t think trusting Harry made me too nice, I think it just means he played a great game.”

Meanwhile, Mollie recently appeared in a beauty campaign with Superdrug to raise enough money to fund 10,000 hours of Marie Curie’s nursing service.

She said: "It’s been a privilege to be able to talk to some of Marie Curie’s wonderful nurses and get a better understanding of the care and support they offer to not just their patients, but their loved ones too. What they do daily is incredible, but it’s something that so many of us don’t even consider until we’re so much older.

"And yet getting the right end-of-life care isn’t just important to those dying, but to the people left behind, like their children and grandchildren.

“I certainly wasn’t aware of how urgent the need is for better end of life care.

"It’s sobering to think that one in four people in the UK die without the care that they need – so I hope these videos inspire people to head out to their local Superdrug store and pick up one of the selected products knowing that they’ll be supporting this invaluable service that Marie Curie Nurses provide."