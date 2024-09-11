'The Traitors' winner Harry Clark is eyeing up 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

The 23-year-old reality star - who rose to fame as he won the second series of the BBC's backstabbing game show based on bluff and treachery - would love to carry on exploring his options in television after stepping back from his job as a British Army engineer.

He told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "There are a lot of shows I want to do. Hopefully, one will be the 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle.

"But I used to love acting in school, so who knows? I'm losing weight already.

"I've started the 75 Hard Challenge, where you exercise twice a day for 45 minutes, just in case I get the James Bond call."

While 'Strictly Come Dancing' and 'Big Brother' could also be options, Harry admitted 'I'm A Celebrity' is top of the list.

He added: "The thing that excites me is the jungle. I'm the fussiest eater in the world, mind, and scared of everything.

"I'm the world's most non-macho man. I might have been in the Army but I hate bugs."

As well as more series of 'The Traitors', BBC bosses have also commissioned a celebrity version, and Harry would "love" to see Claudia Winkleman experience the show from another point of view.

He said: "I'd love to see 'Traitors' presenter Claudia Winkleman in it - but the other way round, if that makes sense, to see if she could deal with it, me giving her the Traitors cloak.

"I'd also love to see Amanda Holden in it, but she reckons she'd be rubbish. And Ant and Dec, they'd be good."

Harry isn't interested in returning to the famous castle, although he would be tempted if bosses created an all-traitors series.

He pointed to the various series around the world, with versions airing in the US, Australia, Netherlands, Poland and New Zealand.

He added: "An international 'Traitors' - that would be carnage!"