Trinny Woodall is looking forward to her sixties.

Trinny Woodall is looking forward to her sixties

The fashion guru celebrated her milestone birthday earlier this year and has finally learned to find a "balance" in life after enduring a tumultuous time in her twenties, making a TV career for herself in her thirties and dealing with personal tragedies in the decades that followed.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she told stand-in host Ranvir Singh: "I was 60 in February. By far, it is my best decade. If I had to break down my decades, twenties were s*****. And it was about not knowing who I was, lots of people on their twenties, it can be complicated. My thirties were about catching up and getting a career.

"Forties was being a mum. I was a mum later, and I never thought I'd be a mum. Fifties was dealing with things that happened. My daughter's father died, and I had to learn how to be a single mum. And having to create the balance of life. "

Trinny - who was married to Johnny Ellichoff from 1999 until 2009 and has 20-year-old daughter Lyla with her but he took his own life in 2014 - is best known for fronting 'What Not To Wear' in the early 2000s with Susannah Constantine, and reflected that the success of the show was because it was about dressing for the everyday individual rather than focusing on fashion as a whole.

She said: "We had, for the ladies who can remember on the show, we had Jeff Banks on The Clothes Show. And there was nothing. We had a column in The Telegraph,and they said 'Could we make it a show?'. It had that element of what you should wear and what you should not wear. It was based on this column of what is good for a body shape, and it was always that basis.

"There had been before a little bit of fluff fashion and this was about dressing, not fashion. It was 'How do you dress for you are?' and not for someone off the catwalk.

"