Trisha Goddard is to host 'Good Morning Britain'.

Trisha Goddard is to host Good Morning Britain

The 66-year-old presenter - who was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 - was a staple on ITV in the 1990s and early 2000s with her eponymous daytime talk show but has now signed on to join the broadcaster's early morning breakfast show for two appearances next week.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: “Trisha’s personal story is a real tale of determination and the perfect piece of inspiration for people going through a similar ordeal.

“Despite everything she has been through, she is back doing what she does best — getting into the thick of news and current affairs on a big show.”

Trisha also confirmed the news herself on Thursday's (08.08.24) edition of the ITV programme.

The TV star first hosted her chat show for ITV in in 1998 and it moved to Channel 5 in 2004 before being axed in 2010.

Since then, Trisha has made appearances as a panellist on 'Loose Women' and featured in an episode of 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories' but moved to the US in the early 2010s to present a version of her series that acted as a spin-off of US talk show 'Maury'.

She returned to the UK in the years that followed and now presents a revamped version of 'You Are What You Eat' and, since 2021, has presented on TalkTV.

The broadcaster was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, and in early 2023, she went public with a her second diagnosis almost two years after it was discovered by accident but vowed to "keep enjoying" her life despite the news.

She told HELLO! magazine: "It's not going to go away.

"And with that knowledge comes grief, and fear. But I must keep enjoying what I have always enjoyed."