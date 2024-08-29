Tristan Phipps found his break-up from Olivia Bentley to be "really hard".

Tristan Phipps has pushed back against the public perception of him

The 27-year-old star had an on-off relationship with Olivia, 29, until they finally split from good in 2023, and Tristan has now admitted that he struggled to come to terms with their break-up.

During an appearance on 'Celebs Go Dating', Tristan - who has subsequently dated Lauren Sintes and Julia Pollard - shared: "It was really hard, we broke up, twice or three times in that period, and we'd always end up back together."

Tristan also rubbished the suggestion that he's not trustworthy.

He explained: "There was never any cheating or scandals or anything. It was just, something didn't fit when it came to how we communicated our feelings to each other."

What's more, Tristan confessed to feeling upset about the public's perception of him.

The 'Made In Chelsea' star said: "I've never cheated in my life.

"I've never purposely strung along two women. There's never been an overlap or crossover with anyone.

"That's what affects me a lot, people's preconceived judgement of who I am."

Olivia quit 'Made In Chelsea' earlier this year in order to focus on her business interests.

A source subsequently claimed that she grew tired of being at the forefront of the show's drama.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: "Liv has been at the forefront of all the drama for years - she's been there the longest out of everyone.

"It's been hard-going in recent series with her relationship with Tristan breaking down and she realised she needs to take a step back for her own good.

"She's in a really great place and still loves the show so is taking a step back for now. There's some new stars joining the cast who are ready and raring to shake things up a bit."