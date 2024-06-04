Troy Deeney will appear on the next season of ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’.

Troy Deeney is joining Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

The ex-Watford footballer, 35, is joining other sports stars like Wayne Bridge, 43, John Fashanu, 61, Jermaine Pennant, 41, and Ashley Cain, 33, on the star-studded edition of the Channel 4 military endurance competition later this year.

A secret source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre TV column: “Footballers’ competitive streak seems to lend itself to taking part. Troy is likely to discuss some of the most upsetting elements of his life in the interrogation room with the instructors.

“Often the celebrities taking part reveal deep-rooted problems that only manifest themselves fully when they’re pushed to the limit in the competition.”

Troy - who this year moved into coaching teams like Forest Green Rovers FC after playing for a num - has previously been honest about his personal demons with issues like alcohol and anger.

He told Talk Sport in 2012: “I genuinely used to love a drink. I lived for the weekends, and if that ended up in a scrap, so be it.

“Now I look back and think, ‘What an idiot’ — but I’d never change my past because it genuinely made me who I am.

“I am still working on being completely teetotal, and the anger issues are a work in progress.”

Ex-contestants have revealed that the series is notoriously tough. For example, Danielle Lloyd recently recounted how she was telling one of the show’s hosts, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox—who works alongside Matthew 'Ollie' Ollerton and Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham—that giving birth to her five kids, Archie, 13, Harry, 12, George, 10, Ronnie, 6, and Autumn, 22 months, was preferable.

The 39-year-old former beauty queen - who was on the edition won by 'Pop Idol' victor Gareth Gates - told Yahoo! News: "I actually said to Foxy when we were doing that wire one where we had to drop. I was like, 'I would rather give birth five more times than do this.' And he was like, 'Oh you’re f***ing crazy then!”