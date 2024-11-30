Tulisa and Reverend Richard Coles secured 11 out of 11 stars during the latest trial on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Tulisa is starring on the ITV show

The 36-year-old pop star and the 62-year-old radio presenter puts themselves forward for the trial, which was dubbed Jungle TV Dinners, and they managed to secure the maximum number of stars for their campmates, after they ate a series of gruesome dishes.

Before taking on the challenge, Tulisa explained: "I wanted a chance to redeem myself after the five star situation and this was it."

Richard agreed with Tulisa's approach, saying: "We're reaching for the stars today!"

As part of the trial, the celebrity duo were asked to flick through a streaming service called Jungle on Demand and then, a stomach-turning dish that they selected was put in front of them to eat.

Each dish was worth one star to the camp and the pair managed to consume five dishes each, before they split the bonus dish.

As a result, Tulisa and Richard secured the maximum numbers of stars for their 'I'm a Celebrity' campmates.

Tulisa previously suggested that her real-life self is very different to the public's perception of her.

The singer - who shot to fame as part of N-Dubz - revealed that she hopes to change the minds of a few people during her time in Australia.

Before entering the jungle, Tulisa said: "My friends who I have told are really excited.

“They feel it will be good for people to see the person I am - and not the perception. They are two very different people and they are excited. I just want to be in a place now where I live authentically."