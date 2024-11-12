Tulisa Contostavlos is planning to quit the limelight after 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

Tulisa Contostavlosis is planning to leave the showbiz world after I'm A Celebrity

The former 'X Factor' judge - who shot to fame as a member of the hip-hop trio N-Dubz - is heading down under to appear in the hit ITV show two years before she aims to quit the music industry for a new venture in building "themed" rentals.

Tulisa told the 'Happy Place' podcast host Fearne Cotton: "The music industry is wild, it is ridiculous. I'm through most of it. I'll be out in two years.

"I'm going into property. I am actually going to build some themed rentals. So I'm like, a super fantasy geek, all things like 'Lord of the Rings', 'Harry Potter', 'Game of Thrones'.

"And I've always wanted to get into the property game. But I was also like, there's some parts of it that can be a little bit mundane.

"So instead of just like building houses, let's build themed places that I can rent out.

"So yeah, at the minute I'm looking for land, I want it to all be very kind of like a nature reserve, you know, cabins in a forest, Hobbit houses. So, yeah, that's my, my plan for 2024. I'm absolutely buzzing."

Despite her wanting to turn the spotlight off her, the 36-year-old singer will never forget her showbiz beginnings with her cousin Dappy, 37, and their pal Frazer, 37, and has hinted to possibly "come back for N-Dubz".

She added: "I'm going to property. I think I'll always come back for N-Dubz.

"The person I've become, I'm a public figure that doesn't really like being in the public eye."

Her appearance on the show - where she will join 'Loose Women' panelist Jane Moore, 62, and Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen Rooney, 38 - comes as she reportedly feels "the time is right" to return to primetime TV, 10 years after she ended her stint as a judge on 'The X Factor'.

However, she previously insisted she wouldn't take part in such a reality show to protect her music credibility.

In 2019, she said: “I steer clear of them because it’s hard to keep being a credible musician when you start delving into that.

“Although there are loads that make me go ‘that would be so much fun’, and 'MasterChef' is definitely one! Because I’m such a huge cook in my spare time.”