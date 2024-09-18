Tulisa Contostavlos is set to take part in 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'.

The 36-year-old singer - who reunited with her band N-Dubz last year - reportedly feels "the time is right" to return to primetime TV, 10 years after she ended her stint as a judge on 'The X Factor', and producers thinks she is the right person to draw in a young generation of fans to the jungle-based competition series.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Tulisa has been on ITV’s hit list for a while but until now she’s never wanted to consider it.

“This year is a decade since she left 'The X Factor' so she felt the time was right to return to the TV spotlight — the amazing reception to the N-Dubz reunion tour really helped build her confidence.

“Crucially for ITV, the breadth of her career means that she will appeal to I’m a Celebrity’s wide audience.

“As well as everyone knowing her from 'The X Factor', her original music fanbase has boomed thanks to the N-Dubz reunion tour.

“TV bosses are particularly excited by the new wealth of fans in the crucial 16 to 24 age range who have discovered Tulisa and the band through TikTok and everyone hopes the deal is signed soon.”

It seems Tulisa has had a change of heart because she previously insisted she wouldn't take part in such a reality show in case it damaged her musical credibility.

She said back in 2019: “I steer clear of them because it’s hard to keep being a credible musician when you start delving into that.

“Although there are loads that make me go ‘that would be so much fun’, and MasterChef is definitely one! Because I’m such a huge cook in my spare time.”

A spokesperson for ''I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' declined to comment as to if Tulisa would be taking part.

They simply said: “Any names suggested for 'I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here!' are speculation.”