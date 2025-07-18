Two Doors Down is to return with a Christmas special.

The acclaimed Scottish sitcom hasn't aired since 2023 after the death of creator Simon Carlyle but it will be making a surprise return to the BBC with a special festive episode later this year.

The special will see the residents of Latimer Crescent come together at Beth (Arabella Weir) and Eric's (Alex Norton) house to celebrate Christmas.

The episode will also feature regulars Christine (Elaine C. Smith), Cathy (Doon Mackichan), Colin (Jonathan Watson), Alan (Graeme Stevely), Michelle (Joy McAvoy), Ian (Jamie Quinn) and his fiance Gordon (Kieran Hodgson).

Gregor Sharp, who wrote the previous episodes with Carlyle, has assumed solo script duties for the special.

He said: "It's really exciting to be revisiting Latimer Crescent with all the regular cast for this new episode.

"Christmas is a time for getting together with friends and family and then becoming low-level irritated by them, so it feels like they're the perfect group to celebrate the season with."

BBC Director of Comedy Jon Petrie added: "There's something comforting about having the neighbours round for Christmas, even if they bring minor chaos.

"Gregor and the gang bring the warm laughs, sly digs and brilliantly petty moments that make Two Doors Down such a cracking comedy. Expect it to sparkle on BBC iPlayer and BBC One faster than Cathy can pop a Prosecco."

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy at BBC Studios Productions and executive producer Steven Canny said: "We're so pleased to be returning to Latimer Crescent and can't wait for the audience to be back in Beth and Eric's house for another tortuous Christmas.

"Gregor and Simon created a brilliantly funny show that has an outstanding cast of memorable and loveable characters and we're hugely looking forward to seeing them torment each other again."

Two Doors Down first aired as a one-off special in 2013 before returning for seven series and three Christmas specials.

The show proved popular with viewers and moved from BBC Two to BBC One for the most recent series in 2023.

However, it had seemed that the sitcom would end following Carlyle's death aged 48 in August 2023 as Gregor felt it would be wrong to continue without his writing partner.

Elaine, who portrays sweary Christine on the show, previously described the pair's creative partnership as like a "marriage".

The 66-year-old star said: "They had been writing together for 20 years. So Gregor's grief will be huge as they were locked in an office together for six months of the year."