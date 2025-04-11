Two new dancers are being added to the 'Strictly Come Dancing' line-up.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell won the 2024 series

The BBC has confirmed that Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Aljaz Skorjanec, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola will all be returning to the BBC programme later this year.

Sarah James, the executive producer of BBC Studios, said: "The excitement is already building ahead of the new series and in addition to welcoming back our fantastic returning pros, we are looking forward to welcoming two brand new professional dancers to the line-up who will help bring another unforgettable series of dazzling dance and loads more besides to viewers later in 2025."

Kalpna Patel-Knight, the head of entertainment at the BBC, is also looking forward to the return of 'Strictly' later this year.

Kalpna said: "The 'Strictly' professional dancers are the beating heart of the programme, showcasing to viewers in every corner of the UK their world class talent by lighting up the famous 'Strictly' ballroom every Saturday and Sunday night. Here’s to another fab-u-lous series!"

Further details about the upcoming series of 'Strictly' - including the identity of the celebrity contestants - will be announced in due course. The BBC also plans to reveal the identity of the two brand-new professional dancers closer to the show's return.

Chris McCausland won the 22nd series of 'Strictly' in 2024.

The 47-year-old comedy star was registered blind after losing his sight to retinitis pigmentosa in his 20s, and he previously admitted that he loved proving his doubters wrong on 'Strictly'.

Chris - who was partnered with Dianne Buswell on the show - said: "It just shows with opportunity and support and determination, anything can happen."

The show also proved to be a hit with TV viewers in 2024, averaging 8.8 million viewers across the series, with 10.1 million people tuning into the final in December.