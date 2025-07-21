Ulrika Jonsson has hit back at cruel trolls who accused her of looking too "tanned" and "old".

The 57-year-old TV presenter has admitted she was hurt by the "nasty comments" she received after making a recent appearance on a podcast in which she was not wearing any make-up - warning online haters not to "constantly judge" people by their looks and that "making people feel s*** doesn’t make you a hero".

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I feel I need to address something. I don’t get a lot of nasty comments - or if I do, I don’t see them or send people love in response.

"But a couple of weeks ago I took part in a fab podcast @untapped.podcast to discuss my sobriety with the smart @spencermatthews.

"I wore no make-up. Partly because I kinda forgot that a project for the ears is nowadays also a feast for the eyes."

Ulrika went on to insist she doesn't like wearing make-up because she spent so many years being primped for her TV appearances and she has also battled skin condition eczema since childhood.

She added: "As someone who has had to wear heavy make-up on screen from 5am for years, I’m not a fan.

"Most crucially tho, since childhood I’ve suffered from eczema. On my body - the creases of my arms and legs - on my face - eyes and lips. Make-up has always been the enemy because it’s been agony to wear."

Ulrika went on to address the trolling she received, writing: "There were a lot of positive comments about the WORDS I said on the podcast. But a considerable amount about my tanned appearance. AND how OLD I look.

"In a few weeks I will be 58. I will never look like the fresh 21yr old [sic] that used to greet you first thing in the morning by the weather board.

"I’m not ashamed to say that I am a sun worshipper and will no doubt pay the price for that. But UV lamps and salt baths, astringent solutions and creams were a feature of my life since I was a small child.

"I have uneven pigmentation doubtlessly not helped by ageing. I sometimes use filters in my pics because it’s easier than foundation and less painful.

"I work tirelessly in my garden year round and often in the sun. I rarely sunbathe any more. Haven’t had a sunbed for 6 months - which I do occasionally in winter months. Not ashamed.

"I have not had a holiday - of any kind - since 2018. That’s 7yrs. So, I understand that an over-tanned, imperfect and AGEING face offends you. But try to listen to the words rather than constantly judge women’s appearance.

"You might learn something. And making people feel s*** doesn’t make you a hero."