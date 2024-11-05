Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood love going to the pub together during breaks from 'The Great British Bake Off' filming - but sometimes they're too "full of cake" to hit the boozer.

The 'Bake Off' judge, 84, admitted she and her fellow baking expert have been known to enjoy a tipple of an evening, but chowing down on cake all day and early starts for filming in the iconic tent can put paid to such trips.

Speaking to Heat magazine, she said: "Occasionally, we'll go to the local pub, but usually we're so full of cake, we don't want to.

"Plus, we have to get up really early to start filming."

When Prue isn't filming 'Bake Off' she likes to write cookbooks and do a spot of gardening, but the star doesn't have such green fingers nowadays - because she worries about falling over, due to being "old and too tired".

She said: "I used to do a lot of gardening, but I don't do as much now - I'm more likely to fall over because I'm old and get too tired.

"I do love being outside, though. And I love arranging flowers."

While Prue's age has affected her love of gardening, the star insists she has become more "reckless" in general since entering her 80s.

She said: "Because I'm so near the end, I'm a bit more reckless now.

"What's the worst that can happen?

"If I was about to try to get a job on 'Bake Off', I probably wouldn't walk down a catwalk in Latex with goth make-up on, but now it's too late.

"If I want to do it and it sounds like good fun I just think, 'Why not?' "