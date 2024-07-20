Vanessa Bauer for Strictly Come Dancing?

Vanessa Bauer wants to compete on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 28-year-old 'Dancing On Ice' professional is eager to swap her ice-skates for dancing shoes and take part in the next series of the BBC One show.

She told The Sun: "I would love to do 'Strictly'. I think it's time for a Dancing on Ice pro to be a celebrity on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

"We've had enough 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros being a celebrity on 'Dancing on Ice' and I think it's time to switch the world."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Vanessa is currently single after splitting from her boyfriend after nine months together.

Vanessa and Dan Underwood break-up was mutual after they struggled to find time for each other in their busy schedules.

An insider told The Sun: "Vanessa and Dan are still on good terms and are friends, but their job takes them to different parts of the world and they have struggled with the distance.

"They realised they better off as friends for now, but still have a lot of love and respect for each other.

"Vanessa is busy with her career and is focusing on herself and her acting right now.