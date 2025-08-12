Vanessa Feltz is tempted to stop dating.

Vanessa Feltz is considering giving up on dating

The 63-year-old broadcaster suffered heartbreak in 2023 when she broke up with her former fiance Ben Ofoedu, 53, after a 16-year relationship because Phats and Small singer was unfaithful.

That year, Loose Women panellist Linda Robson, 67, split from her husband Mark Dunford after 33 years of marriage, and insisted she has "no interest" in finding a partner again.

And Vanessa is considering following the same path as Linda because her dating life is "miserable".

She told the new issue of New! magazine: "I'm edging towards becoming Linda Robson.

"Every day I'm getting closer to becoming Linda Robson who says [impersonating Linda's London accent], 'I don't need a man, I don't need nobody I'll be alright on my own, I've got my girlfriends, I've got my family...'

"And I reckon, you know, I can see why she's saying it now.

"I didn't used to be able to, but I can now because it really is a bit miserable.

"On a terrible date, you just think, 'Oh for God's sake.'"

Despite thinking about quitting dating, Vanessa is still hoping her Mr. Right will come along one day.

Vanessa - who was married to surgeon Michael Kurer from 1983 until 2000, and have daughters Allegra, 39, and Saskia, 36, together - added: "One day... Prince Charming must be out there for me somewhere.

"Is he, though?"

Vanessa joked that she is willing for people to hook her up with men because of how much she wants to find love.

Describing her dating life, the TV presenter said: "Absolute nightmare."

She then quipped: "If you can think of anyone to fix me up with, please do.

"All names gratefully received - and phone numbers!"

Answering the initial question of how she is finding her dating life, Vanessa exclaimed: "Shocking, is how I'm finding it.

"Devastating."

Vanessa's ex-partner Ben married entrepreneur-and-aesthetician Vanessa Brown, 29 - who he affectionately calls "Vanessa 2.0" - in a lavish, £100,000 three-day wedding bash at the historic 13th-century Rose Castle in Dalston, Cumbria, in July.

And he took a swipe at Feltz, telling Mail+: "Never again will I do that. I wasted 17 years of my life.

"'I don't believe in long engagements anymore. You don't want to get married if there's a question mark over your engagement.

"If you don't want to commit to someone, that's fine. But don't pretend you do and hold on to someone for a long period of time. Let them free, let them fly."

Ben - who previously accused Feltz of "stringing" him along - said it was a "dream come true" to finally get married.

He added: "I have been waiting for this feeling, I have always wanted to be married since I was seven years old. I always wanted to be with someone who would take my surname.

"I almost gave up on marriage, thinking there wasn't a lady that would walk down the aisle for me.

"I can't believe the day has come, it is a dream come true. It feels like I've been waiting for this moment all my life. This is the finale of the chapter that was 17 years of my life."