Vanessa Feltz will never date a younger man again following her break up with Ben Ofoedu in 2023

In 2023, the 63-year-old broadcaster suffered heartbreak as she broke up with her ex-fiance Ben Ofoedu, 53, after a 16-year relationship because the Phats and Small singer was unfaithful.

Now, Vanessa admits she never set out to strike up a romance with someone her junior.

The star told the new issue of Woman magazine: "I never really wanted to do it in the first place.

"It's not really ever been my thing, so not really, no."

Vanessa's dream is to be with someone her "own age", but she is doubtful it will happen.

The presenter said: "I think somebody of my own age would be great, and it's a fantasy because I haven't met them.

"I don't know what else to say about it, really."

Vanessa has been a much-loved figure on TV and radio for over 30 years - beginning in 1992 as ITV's This Morning's relationship expert, and then going on to host an early morning show on BBC Radio 2 from 2011 until 2022.

In March, the star launched her eponymous Channel 5 lunchtime talk show - which bagged the prestigious Talk Show gong at the National Reality TV Awards on July 30.

But Vanessa does not think her celebrity status is holding her back from finding love.

Asked if working in the showbiz industry can have a negative impact on her relationships, she said: "I don't really know.

"I don't suppose it's any tougher than any other industry, in truth.

"I mean, it's very public, but I think it's hard to keep a relationship going in any job."

Vanessa married orthopaedic surgeon Michael Kurer in 1983, and they have two daughters together - Allegra, 39, Saskia, 36.

He unexpectedly left Vanessa in 2000 - with them divorcing that year - and she later learned he had been unfaithful.

Following her break up with Michael, Vanessa met Ben at a 2005 Christmas party after being introduced by mutual friend, 50-year-old Boyzone singer Keith Duffy.

In 2006, Vanessa and Ben got engaged and stayed that way for years - which Ben previously said was "pointless" and could never understand why they did not get married despite being engaged for a lengthy period.

A year after Vanessa and Ben broke up in 2023, the Phats and Small singer met entrepreneur Vanessa Brown - who was called "Vanessa 2.0" - at the Elite Awards in Carlisle.

They got married at the historic 13th-century Rose Castle in Dalston, Cumbria, in July.

And Feltz recently said she does not care that Ben has married Brown.

The TV star told Best magazine's Editor-in-Chief Siobhan Wykes on a recent episode of the publication's Suddenly Single podcast: "An ex is an ex.

"That person is no longer in my life, and what they do is of no interest to me whatsoever. What's it got to do with me?

"I really do not want to silt up and sully my life by thinking of someone I no longer want to spend my life with.

"I didn't get rid of them to keep tabs on what they're doing.

"Let them get on with it."