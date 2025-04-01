Vanessa Feltz’s new TV show has made her consider getting Botox.

Vanessa Feltz is not a fan of some of the angles shown of herself on her new show Vanessa

The 63-year-old presenter launched her daytime Channel 5 - now called 5 - show 'Vanessa' last month, but wants to get either a "neck or face lift" after seeing herself at some unflattering angles when watching the programme back.

Vanessa is quoted by new! magazine as saying: "After watching myself back on my show, I want Botox or something like that!

"In real life, you can kid yourself you haven't aged a bit, but on TV, there's none of that - there were some angles where I thought, 'Oh, God!' I need some sort of neck or facelift."

The "heartwarming and hard-hitting show" features "straight-talking discussions" with celebrity guests on topics including relationships, parenting and gossip and she is loving every second of it.

Vanessa - who split from her fiancé Ben Ofoedu in 2023 after 16 years together - said: "I'm loving the show, it's amazing.

"I had Calum Best on the other day, and he kept telling me how much fun he was having.

"I'd love Michelle Obama and Barbra Streisand on as guests - I hear they're begging for an invite!"

The former 'This Morning' star - who has daughters Allegra, 39, and Saskia, 36, with her ex-husband Michael Kurer - revealed she jetted out to Seville, Spain, for the day to buy some clothes for her new show.

Vanessa explained to Best magazine: "On EasyJet!

"I was there and back in a day - and I didn't go to the expensive shops.

"There are rows of tiny boutiques in the back streets with dresses from as little as 30 euros.

"And there is an amazing vinted Monsoon shop near Portobello market, too ...

"I don't need someone to tell me what to wear at my age.

"So, I buy the prettiest dresses I can find for the lowest amount of money I can spend."

Critics have questioned the programme's set for being too pink - but Vanessa has hit back saying "it's just soft and feminine".

She added: "Personally, I don't think there is such a thing.

"How can you be too pink?

"It's really not.

"The walls are green, the cushions are green - it's just soft and feminine.

"Inviting but not intimidating, not in that cold Scandi feel."

'Vanessa' airs weekdays at 12.30pm on 5.