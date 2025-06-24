Vanessa Feltz wants Catherine, Princess of Wales, as a guest on her eponymous lunchtime Channel 5 talk show.

The 63-year-old TV presenter says it would be a "privilege" to talk about all things motherhood, family life, dating and relationships with the 43-year-old royal.

Speaking about Princess Catherine - who is married to Prince William, 43, and has Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, with him - Vanessa told the new issue of Woman magazine: "It would be a privilege to have her on, I think she's wonderful and l admire her enormously.

"We can talk about mum stuff, family stuff, dating stuff, relationship stuff - all the good stuff. No politics or current affairs. Just feelings, emotions, family life, fashion and gossip."

The TV star - who previously admitted she is not happy being single - said spending time with her daughters and grandchildren brings joy into her life.

Vanessa - who has Allegra, 39, and Saskia, 36, from her first marriage to Michael Kurer, and four grandchildren, Zekey, 11, Neroli, eight, AJ, five, and Cecily, three - said: "I've got four grandbabies and I love it when we're all together. It's so precious having family time.

"I like to be the Fairy Godmother grandma - there for extra love and support.

"Being close to your family adds a layer of fun, love and excitement to life.

"I adore it."

Vanessa split from her fiancé Ben Ofoedu after 16 years together in 2023, and although she has mostly been single since the break-up she did enjoy a secret romance in 2024.

She told EntertainmentDaily.com in March: "I was going out with someone last year that nobody found out about.

“That was quite good for about four and a half to five months. But with the exception of that, I’ve been on my own the whole time since and before.”

In 2024, Vanessa said she had no plans to rush into another relationship.

She told The Mirror: "I’ve been single for 21 months and counting. It's not my happy state.

“But I'm certainly not going to be plunging in with any old renegade who comes along and says they like my eyes.

“I won’t be going, ‘Here's my cheque book, come and take a kidney, what would you like? Please let me give you half my house immediately.' I'm not doing that anymore.

“I'm just not doing that. I've got to have learned something from all of this, haven't I? And I hope I've learned that anyway.”