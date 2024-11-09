Vanessa Feltz's ex Ben Ofoedu has split from Precious Muir.

Vanessa Feltz's ex Ben Ofoedu splits from Precious Muir

Vanessa, 62, endured a public breakup last year when she discovered her then-fiancé Ben had been unfaithful at times during their 16-year relationship.

Ben, 52, went on to date Precious but the pair have now called time on their romance, despite previously telling friends they planned to wed.

He told MailOnline: "I could always see a future with Precious because we connect so well, laugh so much and enjoy one another.

"However, with both our schedules being so manic and life moving so fast we have decided to part ways romantically but hold onto our friendship."

Precious added: "Ben needs a partner who can settle down right now and have children sooner rather than later. Due to our age difference, for me, I would like to wait a bit longer, perhaps within five years' time, who knows.

"There is nothing worse than misleading someone once you know how you feel about something like this and know how important it is to the other person.

"I will always love him to pieces and wish the best for him. He's a good man and has only treated me like a princess."

Ben and Precious started dating after meeting at London Fashion Week last year and Precious said: "We talk about everything and always encourage each other that's why it's so hard to separate but we both know we can't have the relationship we used to have.

"The pressure of expectations on our public relationship made things very difficult."

Ben said: "To be truly romantically involved with someone it deserves time and due to the nature of our work, this is something we both cannot give at this very moment."