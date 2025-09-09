Vernon Kay has warned I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! stars to not "forget they're on telly".

Vernon Kay reveals the biggest risk with reality TV

The 51-year-old star joined the iconic ITV show in 2020 - the first season to swap the Australian jungle for Gwrych Castle in Wales due to the COVID-19 pandemic - and while he had no reservations about signing up, he thinks reality TV in general can be "dangerous" for anyone who isn't prepared.

Asked if he had any hesitation signing up to the programme, Vernon told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "No, not really.

"I think the one thing that TV people have when they do I'm A Celebrity is they realise that they're on TV.

"If you look at it historically, all the issues that have been caused are because people forget they're on TV. If you forget you're on telly, it can be very dangerous."

Vernon - who is returning for a second season of ITV's Dress The Nation alongside AJ Odudu - noted he had a "brilliant" cast for his I'm A Celebrity stint.

He said: "Our group were brilliant because we were led by strong women, we had the best time.

"Victoria Derbyshire is amazing - she should be prime minister. And Beverley Callard, who opened up about her mental health issues.

"It was the women that led the men."

Despite loving his time in the castle, Vernon has shrugged off the idea of heading to South Africa for the second season of I'm A Celebrity: All Stars.

He insisted: "No, I've done it and I had the best time."

However, Vernon admitted he'd like to see Tom Daley's diving show Splash! brought back for another run.

He said "Take the MP, Penny Mordaunt. People were like, 'Oh look, she's trying to dive'.

"It's not about that, it's about getting out of your comfort zone and trying something in your swimming weare in front of seven million people.

"When people step out of their comfort zone, it needs to be embrace by other people because most couldn't do it, and that's why they're mocking them."