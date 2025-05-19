Vick Hope is expecting her first child with husband Calvin Harris.

Vick Hope is expecting her first child with husband Calvin Harris

Marking a new chapter for the couple less than two years after their wedding, the 34-year-old radio and TV presenter shared the news on-air during her Radio 1 show.

She told fans: “I should probably also say this is my final week before I go on maternity leave.”

The announcement confirms weeks of speculation after Vick appeared to celebrate a baby shower with friends.

She and Calvin, 40, tied the knot in September 2023 at Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, and are preparing to welcome their first child later this year.

Known for keeping their private life away from the spotlight, the couple made an exception to share their happy news publicly.

The moment unfolded live on Radio 1 when Vick broke the news to co-presenter Jamie Laing.

Jamie said: “You’re an amazing friend, an amazing person, and you’re just going to be an amazing mum.” Vick replied: “Oh, thank you.”

In recent weeks, Vick posted a photo from what appeared to be her baby shower, playing games at a celebratory meal with close friends.

While she has remained relatively private, the couple’s lifestyle choices suggests they are more than prepared for the arrival of their child.

Vick and Calvin split their time between their 138-acre organic farm in Ibiza and a newly built countryside mansion in Oxfordshire.

Their Ibiza estate, Terra Masia, produces fruit, vegetables, eggs and wine, and represents a move away from Calvin’s former jet-set lifestyle.

A source told The Sun in 2022: “Calvin employs an expert team, including farmers and chefs, but he’s also hands-on, regularly getting involved in planting and other farm activities. He’s truly passionate about the project.”

In the UK, the couple also own a 10-acre estate in the Cotswolds, which Calvin bought in 2019 for £3.6 million.

The bespoke new home on the site – designed by royal favourite architect Ben Pentreath – is expected to become their main residence.

A source has told The Mail: “There’s no expense spared and it’s going to be amazing.”

Vick and Calvin’s love story began well before they became a couple.

In 2007, during the early years of his music career, Calvin reportedly asked Vick out, but she turned him down.

She told You Magazine: “It’s something that we laughed about on our first proper date… We still laugh about it now.”

Vick later joked on Capital Radio: “I went off with either Scouting for Girls or The Wombats. I don’t know which. I thought they were going to be bigger, but no, it turns out Calvin Harris was going to turn into an Adonis.”

Despite the initial rejection, the couple reconnected and went public with their relationship at the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2022.

Five months later, engagement rumours began to swirl after fans spotted a diamond ring on Vick’s finger.

The couple’s wedding in 2023 included personal vows and poetry, with music from Nile Rodgers and Chic, and the reception featured tracks by Madonna, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams and David Bowie.