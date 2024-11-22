Vicky McClure is adamant there's currently "no news" about a seventh series of 'Line of Duty' despite a flurry of rumours.

Vicky McClure has issued an update on Line of Duty

The 41-year-old actress starred in the hit crime drama alongside Martin Compston, 40, and Adrian Dunbar, 66, but it's been off-air since 2021 and gossip about a potential new season was recently sparked by reports suggesting the stars have held secret meetings with creator Jed Mercurio.

However, Vicky is adamant fans will have to wait a bit longer for news. She told the Metro newspaper: "It’s [the rumours] hard to ignore. We all read social media and all that kind of stuff.

"But the great thing is that people love the show and we’re truly grateful that people love it ... But there is no news. That is the news, no news!"

She went on to add: "We made that show 10 years ago now, and it’s down to the audience that it’s the success that it is."

The BBC police procedural drama ran for six seasons between 2012 and 2021 but a report published in The Sun newspaper suggested secret meetings with Jed Mercurio had been taking place about season seven.

An insider told the publication: "Jed is close with Vicky, Martin and Adrian, and they often meet for dinner – this time it was different.

"A topic of conversation was how they could align their schedules in 2025 to ensure ‘Line of Duty’ seven happens.

"The ambition is filming could start next year, with it on screens by early 2026."

Vicky previously opened up about working with Jed on the BBC drama admitted he was thorough on set and "really good fun".

She told the BBC: "I just found it really helpful having him around. The scripts were so strong; there was never really any need, for instance, to challenge them.

"There were no sorts of gaps in a way when you thought: 'Well I’m a bit confused, why is that happening?' It was more a case that he could give you a little bit more insight to his vision and how you get there - and just pick you up on certain things.

"Jed’s an extremely talented guy and he’s really good fun to work with as well."