Vicky McClure pays tribute to late 'much-loved' D-Day hero grandfather

Vicky McClure has paid tribute to her "much-loved" D-Day hero grandfather following his passing.

The 'Line of Duty' star has taken to social media to reveal Ralph died at his Nottingham home this week aged 99.

Ralph appeared in ITV's 'Vicky McClure: My Grandad's War' last year, which saw the pair go to beaches in France, which were the scene of World War II invasions, and she has now reflected on the time she spent with the Notts County football fan.

Vicky, 41, wrote on X: "My Grandad Ralph peacefully passed away this morning [Monday].

"His love for football, gardening and his family kept him young all these years.

"I feel so grateful having so many special memories with him.

"A much-loved hero by all and a loving Grandad to all his grandkids and great-grandkids.

"Sleep well Grandad, back with Nana Jean now, giggling and dancing in the stars."

At the time of Operation Overlord - where British, US and Canadian troops landed in an occupied Europe - Ralph was 19 and served in the Royal Navy as a signaller on a landing craft, which ferried eight tanks to Normandy's Sword Beach.

During the operation, there was intense gunfire, and Ralph was close to succumbing to snipers.

He recalled in the show: "It was like hell let loose.

"I could hear, 'Ping! Ping! Ping!' and thought, 'That must be snipers.'

"These are the bits you don't forget."

Vicky and her late grandfather paid their respects to the thousands of fallen British troops, whose names are displayed at the British Normandy Memorial, in Ver-sur-Mer.