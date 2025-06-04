Vicky Myers wants a "wedding full of happiness" for her 'Coronation Street' alter ego DS Lisa Swain.

The 49-year-old star's character recently had a marriage proposal turned down by Carla Connor (Alison King) on the ITV soap but hopes that 'Swarla' make it down the aisle one day, although she accepts that any ceremony is unlikely to be drama-free.

Vicky told Inside Soap magazine: "I think it would be really interesting to have a wedding that is full of joy and happiness and love. No drama, no issues – whether that will happen I don't know!

"It's soap so there would have to be an element of drama. As far as I know it's not on the cards..."

However, Vicky acknowledged that either Lisa or Carla could end the relationship at any time because both are "independent women who know their own mind".

The 'Ackley Bridge' star said: "As the past few weeks have shown, and as Lisa knows more than anyone, nothing is forever.

"Lisa and Carla are both independent women who know their own mind and have mutual respect for each other. But at any time, either of them could say: 'You know what, this isn't working...'

"That's not me foreshadowing anything, that's life! Circumstances can change.

"But I believe they will be there for one another through thick and thin."

Lisa has been struggling to come to terms with the murder of PC Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) and feels "guilt" after missing the police officer's calls before he was beaten to death by Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton).

Vicky explained: "It's hit her hard. She's mentally and physically exhausted.

"There's a whole cacophony of emotions, first and foremost is the guilt. She told Craig to get out there and prove himself, then missed his calls when he apprehended Mick.

"Lisa sees herself as the protector and this happened on her watch. And after losing her late wife Becky, someone else has been killed in the line of duty."

Upcoming scenes on 'Corrie' see Lisa deliver an emotional speech at a memorial for Craig and Myers revealed that she had Colson in her thoughts when performing the powerful scene.

She said: "I felt extremely honoured to be able to do that. It's obviously about Craig the character, but it'd be fibbing if I said I didn't have Colson in my mind as well because it also felt like a goodbye to him.

"We wanted to do him justice."