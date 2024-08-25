Vicky Pattison knew on their first date that she would marry Ercan Ramadan.

Vicky Pattison always knew she would marry Ercan Ramadan

The 36-year-old former ‘Geordie Shore’ star wed Ercan, 30, in London on Saturday (24.08.24) after a two-year engagement and Vicky admitted she never had any doubts that he was The One.

Writing on Instagram before their ceremony, she said: "I almost didn't go on this date, I wasn't in the best place and wasn't sure if it was right to be dating again when I didn't feel fully healed. But there was something special about Ercan... So I went. And we chatted and laughed and had the BEST first date ever, it was like we'd known each other years.. But it was more than just getting on with each other and fancying him (ALOT).. there was a kindness to erc aswell, I felt very safe. Anyway, I remember he went to the toilet and I messaged all my pals in the group chat and said 'lasses, he's the one. Buy a f****** hat!'

"And here we are, nearly 6 years later... I knew @ercan_ram, from the very first date, I just knew I'd be your wife. See you at the altar today petal... I'll be the one in white."

Vicky and Ercan tied the knot at Marylebone Town Hall and will follow it up with a lavish Italian wedding in Puglia.

The couple have also landed a deal with E4 to showcase their nuptials in a two-part special, ‘Vicky Pattison: Destination Wedding’, later this year.

Vicky previously said: “Ercan and I are super excited to share our journey with E4 viewers.

"No doubt there'll be tears, tantrums and tense moments over table plans! But ultimately, we can't wait to start this next chapter of our lives surrounded by our incredible friends and family. I'm finally getting my happily ever after.”

Channel 4 dubbed the happy couple’s big day as “a reality royal wedding”.

The network’s Genna Gibson said: “It’s an honour to bring a reality royal wedding to E4. Vicky has shared her unique warmth and wit through many highs and lows over the years – growing up on our screens - and this two-part special is sure to be filled with emotions as she and Ercan get ready to celebrate the biggest day of their lives.”