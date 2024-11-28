Vicky Pattison has hinted she could have children with her husband Ercan Ramadan in two years.

The former 'Geordie Shore' star married her 41-year-old partner in two gorgeous ceremonies - Marylebone Town Hall on August 24 and Puglia, Italy on September 25 - after being together for six years and even though the pair have been "very vocal" about having children and Vicky freezing her eggs, they want "one more year" to enjoy each other's company.

She told Heat magazine: "We just want one year where we focus on being married to each other, building that foundation and giving the dogs [Milo and Max] another year of them just being our only children.

"I know I sound unhinged, but they are everything to us.

"So, one more year where I can get my head down with my career, have a honeymoon, and the dogs get spoiled rotten before we start bringing other puppies into the mix."

In 2023, the 37-year-old star revealed she froze three eggs and took six to fertilisation as she was "not ready" to be a mum then - with three embryos surviving.

Vicky added: "We've been together six years, and we've been very vocal about the fact that we would love to have a family.

"I'm not getting any younger but, luckily, I froze my eggs, which I'm hoping has bought me one year of marital bliss."

The reality star and Ercan tied the knot twice earlier this year for the E4 series 'Vicky Pattison: Destination Wedding' and she has already set her eyes on doing a vow renewal in "five years".

She told the publication: "I'm definitely going to do our vow renewal in five years.

"I was talking to Rochelle [Humes] about it. I was like, 'You did a vow renewal, didn't you?'

"And she was like, 'Oh, yeah. I promised Marvin we're doing it every 10 years.'

"I was like, 'I can top that.'

As the smitten couple have not been on a honeymoon yet, it is on her Christmas list.

Asked where she would like to go, Vicky said: "Erc really likes far-flung places where he can just lie on the beach, but that bores me to tears.

"I like to be doing stuff - I want to explore, I want to try new food and go new places.

"Dream location would be South Africa - a bit of safari in Hermanus, and then up to Cape Town for some nice drinks and stuff, and finally wine country, so we both get a bit of everything."