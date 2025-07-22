Vicky Pattison says she has been "gaslit by doctors" who failed to diagnose her with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD).

Vicky Pattison thinks that the UK healthcare system is failing women

The 37-year-old reality star believes that the UK's healthcare system is failing women as she was repeatedly told by medical experts that she wasn't ill, even though she experienced "suicidal thoughts" and several other symptoms.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Vicky said: "Women are so often the punching bags.

"At the moment, the healthcare system is telling women that their pain, suffering and debilitating conditions do not matter."

It took Vicky five years to be diagnosed with PMDD and the star explained that she only found out after visiting a private doctor - something that very few people have the chance to do.

The former Geordie Shore star recalled: "When I hit my 30s, my period symptoms started becoming increasingly heightened.

"In some of my more intense and darker moments, I had suicidal thoughts.

"I knew what I was experiencing couldn't be right - it was just so debilitating. But for five years, I was repeatedly dismissed by my doctors.

"I was told everything from, 'This is just PMS, everyone experiences it, other women just handle it better' to, 'This is psychological - you need antidepressants.'

"I was told by one doctor, 'Maybe it'll be better if you lose weight.'"

Vicky added: "I broke down when she said I had PMDD. I'd had five years of being gaslit."

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2015 winner has been grateful for the support of her husband Ercan Ramadan, who handles her with "kid gloves" when her "spicy week" happens.

Vicky explained: "It did initially put a huge strain on our relationship. Now I help him understand.

"I'll go to him: 'I think I'm coming into my spicy week' - where you can't remember names, you can't remember where you're supposed to be, you're practically narcoleptic.

"He'll just handle me with kid gloves. I am very lucky that I have a man who understands.

"I know everyone's not in that position, but they can give you empathy if they don't understand, so do try to explain it."

Pattison admits that she is still trying to figure out a treatment that works for her condition.

She said: "I’ve read all the blogs, I follow all the accounts, I’ve got some great premenstrual supplements that I swear by.

"But even if you exercise, your diet is good and you’re doing all those things you know help, you can’t control the uncontrollable and the PMDD symptoms will rage.

"The only thing that helps me is communicating.

"Whether it’s to my agent, to the people I work with, or to my family, I say: 'I know what’s about to happen.'

"There will be some spicy moments where I’m raging. Please know that’s not me."