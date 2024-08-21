Vicky Pattison is fronting a new dating show powered by artificial intelligence.

The 36-year-old star will team up with 'Married At First Sight Australia' alumni Lucinda Light to host 'The Honesty Box' on E4, with the new programme using the latest AI technology to find out whether or not the hopeful romantics are actually being honest.

Vicky said in a statement: "I'm so excited to be working with Channel 4 to host this brilliant new dating experiment. It really will put the 'true' in 'true love'.

"I can't wait for the daters to settle in to Truetopia and to share every twist and turn with them along the way. I hope beautiful, honest love stories will blossom."

According to Channel 4, the cast of singletons will jet off to a "sunny and romantic paradise where truth and honesty reign supreme".

As well as looking for love, the contestants will also be competing for a prize fund of £100,000.

Each day, the daters will have to face the titular Honesty Box, where they will be asked probing questions about their feelings.

If the AI-enhanced software detects any deception, it could affect not only their newly formed relationships, but also the prize fund.

Lucinda added: "Having undergone my own radical journey to find love, I deeply empathise with our brave cast of singles.

"I'm passionate about the importance of truth and authenticity in building strong relationships.

"My goal is to guide our divine daters in making meaningful connections by encouraging them to share openly and honestly with one another, especially as they face the Honesty Box in Truetopia."

Channel 4 have described the show as an "innovative new take on a dating show".

Steven Handley, head of reality and entertainment, commented: "We all love the drama of reality dating shows, but we can be left wondering if the couples really like each other or if they are just performing for the cameras.

"So, I’m thrilled to commission 'The Honesty Box', Mettlemouse’s innovative new take on a dating show that will test what our singles actually think of each other, and just how brutally honest we are all prepared to be to find everlasting love.”