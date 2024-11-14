Vicky Pattison shares her bed with her two dogs rather than her husband, less than three months after the pair married.

The 'Geordie Shore' legend and her husband Ercan Ramadan wed in London in late August, and while she prefers to cosy up to their pet dogs, Max and Milo, of an evening, Vicky insisted that is "par for the course" in their house.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I suppose some people would potentially consider how we treat them a bit outrageous and probably consider them a bit spoiled, but I just think if you're not willing to have your dogs and treat them as part of the family I honestly don't know what the point is.

"I think my behaviour, potentially from some, may be judged as outrageous, but it's just par for the course.

"Even though I have just got married, I think less than two months, he's in the spare room and the dogs sleep with me."

Vicky and Ercan treat their pet pooches - who were adopted from Many Tears Animal Rescue - to birthday parties, advent calendars, and the canines even chow down on their own Christmas dinners over the festive period.

She added: "Every year the boys both get thrown a birthday party and when it comes to big things like Christmas we go the extra mile, whether that's getting them their own advent calendar from Lily's Kitchen or making sure they've got their own Christmas dinner, their own presents to open in the morning, it's all just endless.

"But they've brought us so much happiness. They've turned my house into a home."