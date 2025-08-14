Vicky Pattison and Stefan Dennis are the latest celebrities joining Strictly Come Dancing.

Vicky Pattison is joining Strictly Come Dancing

The former Geordie Shore star and the Neighbours legend were the 11th and 12th contestants, respectively, confirmed for the upcoming series of the BBC's Latin and ballroom dance show.

Vicky said in a statement: "I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up... but I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified.

"I am not a natural dancer! However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and to challenge myself in a completely new way, and I just really hope I don't make too much of a fool of myself!"

Vicky, 37, and Stefan, 66, were announced as Strictly Come Dancing's latest signings on the episode of ITV's This Morning that aired on Thursday (14.08.25).

The Australian soap star added: "This is an opportunity for me to once again learn to step out of my comfort zone in the world of television.

"Looking forward to the sparkle and reaching for the sky."

The duo's big reveal comes after The Apprentice 2019 candidate Thomas Skinner was revealed as the 10th celebrity to be taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing on Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old reality TV star said in a statement: "I’m beyond excited to be joining Strictly Come Dancing.

"I’ve tackled the boardroom and some big breakfasts in my time, but stepping onto the dance floor under that glitter ball is next-level stuff!

"I’ve never danced in my life (other than at weddings), but I’m ready to graft and of course have a laugh.

"Bring on the sequins, sambas and most importantly, the BOSH to the ballroom!"

Thomas made the announcement on Sam Thompson's Hits Radio show.

He said: "I'm so looking forward to it, I'm excited, I'm buzzing.

"I cannot dance, but I'm going to learn how to dance, I'm going to try and win it.

"It's my mum's favourite show, my mum absolutely loves it. I told a couple of my mates, none of them believed me.

"It's something completely out of my comfort zone.

"I'm going to be putting on the outfits, learning how to dance and just try my best."

Thomas also revealed that he will be doing his first Strictly training session on Friday (15.08.25).

On Wednesday (13.08.25), RuPaul's Drag Race UK star La Voix, 45, and retired England rugby player Chris Robshaw, 39, were announced as stars of Strictly Come Dancing's new series on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

Also that day, trailblazing model Ellie Goldstein, 23 - the first model with Down Syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue magazine - was confirmed as a cast member on the Latin and ballroom dance show on BBC Breakfast.

On Tuesday (12.08.25), YouTuber-and-podcaster George Clarke, 25, made his Strictly Come Dancing announcement on BBC Radio 1, and EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, 46, was confirmed for the dancing show on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

And on Monday (11.08.25), former Love Island star Dani Dyer, 29, retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 53, and Doctor Who legend Alex Kingston, 62, were announced as stars of the new series of the Latin and ballroom dance competition on BBC's The One Show.

Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, 36 - also known as Nitro from BBC's Gladiators - was the first celebrity to be announced, also on Monday.