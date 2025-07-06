Vicky ­Pattison has reportedly been offered the chance to join Strictly Come Dancing.

The 37-year-old beauty - who supported Pete Wicks in the audience during last year’s Strictly series - is being lined up by BBC bosses to join the hit TV show.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Vicky loved watching Pete on the series and was in awe of the detail that goes into every performance.

"She has great energy and will no doubt be a hit with the viewers.

"Vicky’s done plenty of reality shows but is ready to be out of her comfort zone on the dance floor."

BBC bosses see Vicky as an ideal candidate for Strictly, having previously starred on a string of reality TV shows, including Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach and Judge Geordie.

A source close to Vicky said: "She’s had a continuing rise in popularity and her TV work is going from strength to strength after presenting a serious Channel Four documentary and appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox.

"It’s a no-brainer they want to sign her up."

Vicky won I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! back in 2015, and she previously confessed that she'd love to join Strictly.

However, the brunette beauty also admitted that she's not an accomplished dancer.

She told The Sun newspaper in 2024: "I’ve done my fair share of reality TV and I’d never say never to anything but I’m not a dancer, at all.

"Like, when I found out Pete was doing Strictly, the first thing I did was ring him and see if he was okay.

"Because me and him are more ‘stand in the corner, drink and have a laugh’ than the ‘centre of the dance floor’ people.

"He was really nervous, and I think that’s how I’ll be."

Vicky also admitted that she's become less adventurous in recent years.

The TV star shared :"As I’ve gotten a bit older, I just feel like I get out of my comfort zone less and less. And I know that’s not a good thing and I should be pushing myself out of it sometimes."