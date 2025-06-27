Vicky Pattison has signed up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The former Geordie Shore star came second on Celebrity MasterChef back in 2019 and is getting back in the kitchen for the Stand Up To Cancer special, where she will be hoping to do even better.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Vicky is set to be a force to be reckoned with, if her history on Celebrity Masterchef is anything to go by.

"She finished second to Greg Rutherford back in 2019 so she could go all the way this time and win it.

"She’s certainly competitive and will have her eye on the prize."

The 37-year-old star won I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015, and she isn't the only former jungle campmate to have signed up for Bake Off.

It was revealed earlier this month Babatunde Aleshe will take part in the show, despite his apparent lack of skill in the kitchen.

A source said: "He's not known for his prowess in the kitchen so there's sure to be some panicky moments laced with the good humour he's known for.

"His energy on the 'Gogglebox' sofa has always been pure positivity and very infectious, and bosses are hoping he'll bring that to the tent."

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague will also be taking part in the charity baking competition, as will comic Jon Richardson.

And fresh from her stint on Celebrity Big Brother, JoJo Siwa is said to have signed up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off, with producers said to be particularly pleased because of the interest in the dancer and her relationship with Chris Hughes.

An insider said: "This is a bit of a coup for the Bake Off because JoJo is currently one of the most talked about young stars on TV right now...

"It's also a fantastic gig for her because although she already has a fanbase over here, the cookery contest also introduces her to a wider British audience.

"Plus she got plenty of experience of cooking in front of the cameras while she was on Celebrity Big Brother, though this time she won't have hunky Chris to distract her."

The show will see Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond returning as hosts, but long-serving judge Paul Hollywood will be joined by Caroline Waldegrave after Prue Leith decided to step back from all GBBO specials.