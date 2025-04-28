Vicky Pattison has revealed that she wants to do a celebrity version of the dating show 'The Honesty Box' and have Pete Wicks as a contestant.

Vicky Pattison with Pete Wicks

The dating reality show launches on Monday night (28.04.24) on E4 with the 37-year-old TV personality presenting the show and Vicky has already said that she wants to do a celebrity version, with 'The Only Way is Essex' star Pete Wicks featuring as a contestant.

When speaking about the idea of Pete being a contestant on the show, Vicky told The Sun's TV Biz Column: “He’d be great – the old habitual bachelor. With his piercing blue eyes, he’d outsmart the Honesty Box – melt it.

“A celebrity version could be amazing, somewhere like Fiji. Go back to those old-school days of 'Love Island', the golden age of reality TV, and let’s get some wicked celebs in there.”

The competition sees a cast of singles – who are called 'Truetopians' – head to paradise to take part in a dating experiment. Throughout the show, they will have to follow one simple rule of not lying and as they form new relationships, they will have to discuss their feelings for one another and will be asked questions about their dating history - both past and present - and if they tell a lie according to the AI powered lie detector, the £100,000 prize fund will be affected.

The show sees matches made and romances grow before they are put in front of EyeDetect technology.

It monitors and measures changes in eye behaviour, including blink rate and pupil dilation, to seek out who is fibbing.

Previously, Vicky admitted she is "definitely guilty" of telling "white lies" but "not on the big stuff".

Vicky - who is fronting the programme alongside 'Married at First Sight Australia's Lucinda Light - said: "No one’s perfect, I’m a people pleaser.

“I just want everyone to have a nice time and be liked and stuff like that, so I’m definitely guilty of some white lies here, there and everywhere.

"But not on the big stuff!”