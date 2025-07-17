Victoria Coren Mitchell has shared a rare glimpse into her children's lives.

Victoria Coren Mitchell and David Mitchell

The Only Connect host and her Would I Lie to You? team captain husband David Mitchell have two daughters - Barbara, 10, and June, two - and they have always shielded them from the public spotlight.

But Victoria, 52, has revealed their bundles of joy have TV programmes they never want to miss - including one that Barbara loves just like her mum.

She told the new issue of Radio Times magazine: "My 10 year old loves The Masked Singer and old episodes of Poirot, just like her mother.

"The baby doesn't have any screen time; she's only 18 months old.

"She loves Bluey - an excellent TV show - but she doesn't know it's a TV show. She just thinks it's a source of really great plastic dog Weebles."

Victoria writes a weekly television column in the Saturday Telegraph, but she will never criticize bad actors because they are trying their best to entertain people.

Asked how she stays unbiased when she has to review a programme that Peep Show star David, 51, has been in, such as the BBC One detective dramedy series Ludwig, Victoria explained: "Well, I'm not a critic.

"When Ludwig came out, I just wrote a column about puzzles, but I knew it was a great series.

"I tend not to write about bad shows - I can't see any joy in attacking people who are trying to entertain.

"Mind you, I hated Squid Game and said so. But they seem to have soldiered on without my approval."

Victoria has received lots of feedback from viewers who watch the BBC Two game show Only Connect, in which teams compete by finding connections between unrelated clues.

However, one letter criticising her comments on "a man's bottom" has stuck with her.

Asked what her most memorable piece of feedback has been, Victoria said: "I've never forgotten a letter from a few years ago.

"We get all sorts of feedback - be it on a translation, or a clarification of parliamentary procedure.

"This chap asked, 'Why is it acceptable for Victoria Coren Mitchell to comment on a man's bottom?'

"I'm not even sure I had."