The Vivienne's life will be celebrated in a new heartfelt TV documentary.

James Lee Williams, known for performing as The Vivienne, died in January 2025

James Lee Williams - known for performing as his drag alter ego and winning series one of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' - died on January 5 at the age of 32 at their home in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester, and their life will be told by those who knew and loved them in 'Dear Viv'.

Approved by their family and produced by the Emmy-award-winning media company behind the 'Drag Race' franchise, World of Wonder, it will feature archival footage, interviews with drag queens - including fellow series one star Baga Chipz - and emotional letters from fans.

The documentary - which will premiere on WOW Presents Plus later this year - takes a sensitive approach from James' upbringing in Colwyn Bay, Wales, to his rise to stardom on the international drag stage.

Even though the documentary will make people shed a tear or two, its main aims are to celebrate the superstar's lustrous career, honour their work in the drag and LGBTQ+ community, and ensure The Vivienne's legacy continues to shine for generations to come.

Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, co-founders of World of Wonder and Executive Producers, said in a joint statement: “We want to celebrate The Vivienne's extraordinary life and work so everyone can experience her incredible talent, sass and enormous heart.

Although her stay here on Earth was far too brief, it is with tremendous admiration and affection that we share her legacy in 'Dear Viv'.”

Baga Chipz - whose real name is Leo Loren - previously told BANG Showbiz that The Vivienne was an "incredible" and "amazing" person had provided so much joy to those who knew them.

Baga added of The Vivienne: “Some people have the look or they have the charisma and all that and the talent.

“I would say I’m quite charismatic, and I’m quite comedic and all that, and I’ve got that side - but she had it all.

“However, on the season, we were both crap at dancing.

“She - because she was tall and statuesque and looked so gorgeous - people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s a bit intimidating,’ but then she would open her gob, and she would do anything for anyone.

“With me, she would be like, ‘Baga, you’re makeup looks like s***, come here.’

“She would always help me and on ‘Drag Race [UK]’, we always sat next to each other and did our makeup, and we’d always have a fag together.

“You meet people in life, and you just gel.

“I was very lucky on my season because we all got on, but Viv and I were just a bit more - you have your favourites, don’t you?

“I had all the cigarettes and she had none - so she had to be friends with me!”