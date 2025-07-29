Vogue Williams will compete against Nicola Adams on Celebrity Gladiators.

The 39-year-old model - who won the first series of Bear Grylls: Mission Survive - and the 42-year-old Olympic boxer will battle it out against the famous Gladiators before going head-to-head in the final round of the competition.

On the men's side, fitness guru Joe Wicks, 39, and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! former champion Sam Thompson will be taking part.

Filming on the show will take place on Tuesday (29.07.25) for broadcast later this year, and bosses are said to be looking to make the episode more competitive than the previous star-studded special, which featured comedians Rob Beckett, Joel Dommett and Ellie Taylor, and presenter Louise Minchin.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Last year, producers of the debut celebrity version played it for laughs with three comedians taking part — with hilarious results for viewers.

“But this year they’ve assembled four celebrities who can give the Gladiators a serious run for their money, and serve up a clash to savour.”

Ellie previously admitted she felt like she'd been "hit by a bus" after going up against the elite female Gladiators.

She told the Metro newspaper of the experience: "While ‘Strictly' was a marathon, ‘Gladiators’ was like a sprint - a sprint lined with muscly women.

"Afterwards I felt like I’d been hit by a bus made of women who love protein powder. They are machines. Just being in the same room as a load of Gladiators when they’ve had their hair and makeup done and are in their outfits with fake tan … they look like a different breed. It’s like popping up and visiting the gods but you’re actually in a locker room in Sheffield.

"It was really fun, and my little girl was in the audience. It fuelled me on in quite a pathetic way to try to please her. I watched it as a kid - it’s proper family viewing."

The celebrity special will broadcast ahead of the third season of the rebooted game show, which will be filmed next week and broadcast early next year.

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney will return as hosts.