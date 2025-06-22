Vogue Williams thought Spencer Matthews "was a sociopath" when she first met him.

Vogue Williams thought husband Spencer Matthews 'was a sociopath' when she first met him

The 39-year-old reality star is now married to former Made in Chelsea star Spencer - whose brother James tied the knot wit hCatherine, Princess of Wales younger sister Pippa Middleton in 2017 - but admitted that she had a "preconceived idea" of him the first time she clapped eyes on him and didn't think it would ever work out.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I am a firm favourite with my in-laws. I would say I’m even above the siblings..

"I kind of met him with a preconceived idea, and I was like, ‘I’m not going to like him’ because I thought he was a sociopath.

"But after I met him, I loved his personality straight away . . . he was so sound, but I was being really good at being single and I wanted to stay single, so I thought, ‘He’s going to be a really good friend’ — that’s the first thing I thought."

The Renovation Rescue host - who now has Theodore, six, Gigi, four, and three-year-old Ott with Spencer - was originally married to Westlife star Brian McFadden up until the year before she met Spencer, and admitted that she "absolutely hated" the initially phase of the relationship because she had felt that she "needed" to be single.

She said: "I was just kind of a relationship girl, and in a way I regret that.

“I was in a relationship from when I was 18 for six-and-a-half years, and then another relationship, and then after my first marriage ended, I made the conscious decision to try to be single because I’d never actually been on my own.

"I needed to be single.

“I absolutely hated it at the start, and then I loved it.

“I felt so in control of everything, and I was doing it on my own and I really enjoyed it.

“If you’re a single girl in London, check out Battersea Park on a Saturday morning, and you can thank me later!"