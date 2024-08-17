'Walking With Dinosaurs' is returning to screens.

Walking With Dinosaurs is being revived at the BBC

The jaw-dropping BBC series, which first aired back in 1999, used CGI and animatronics to bring the extinct creatures back to life with mind-blowing results.

A new six-part series, which is currently in production, is slated to hit screens in 2025.

Viewers can expect episodes on a T. Rex discovered in North America, a Spinosaurus from Morocco, and a Lusotitan from Portugal.

BBC Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual, Jack Bootle, said: "A whole new generation of viewers is about to fall in love with Walking With Dinosaurs. The original series was one of the most exciting factual shows of all time, and this reinvention builds on that amazing legacy. Each episode is underpinned by the very latest science but is also filled with drama - making this a series for both dino lovers and people who just want to be told a great story."

Andrew Cohen, Head of BBC Studios Science Unit, added: "There is no bigger science series than Walking with Dinosaurs and we are incredibly excited to be bringing this much-loved brand to a whole new generation of audiences around the world. It's the ultimate dinosaur show, where you'll be hiding behind the sofa one moment and having your mind blown the next. The prehistoric world meets premium documentary production, like never before."

The first episode of the BAFTA and Emmy winning series was narrated by Sir Kenneth Branagh and attracted a whopping 15 million viewers.