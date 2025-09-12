Wallace and Gromit's creators may use artificial intelligence (AI) to get films made quickly.

Wallace and Gromit

Animator Nick Park, 66, said he and Aardman are prepared to adapt to using the tool if it makes their lives easier in creating the much-loved, stop-motion short movies and feature-length flicks about the inventor and his dog.

Nick is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "AI is a tsunami on its way. We are challenged by that.

"We will always hold on to our values, and a lot of that comes from the time it takes - the clay and the fingerprints, and teasing out the character.

"But if AI can be useful to make the process a little quicker, we will go with it and adopt it."

Meanwhile, Nick teased a Feathers McGraw - the penguin supervillain from the 1993 short film The Wrong Trousers and recently 2024's feature-length movie Vengeance Most Fowl - prequel after the latest Wallace and Gromit flick raked in 22 million viewers when it aired on Christmas Day on BBC One last year.

Asked if there is more to come from the duo, Nick told RadioTimes.com: "Well, I hope so.

"These things take quite a while to formulate and to get them good, but there's always ideas buzzing around in my head."

He refused to rule out a backstory exploring the history of Feathers.

Nick said: "Yeah, actually, I've been asked that quite a few times. It's an interesting thought.

"I just say, 'Yeah, watch this space, really'.

"It's hard to know unless you come up with an idea that really is cracking."

Nick spoke at the National Television Awards at The O2 arena, London, on Wednesday (10.09.25), where Wallace and Gromit won the Special Recognition gong.

The accolade is presented to individuals or programmes that have made a significant and long-standing contribution to British television.

Actor Ben Whitehead - who took over the role of Wallace from the late Peter Sallis, who died from natural causes in 2017 aged 96 - admitted he

has heard nothing concrete about a follow-up to Vengeance Most Fowl.

He quipped to the Metro newspaper: "Have you heard anything? No one’s told me anything."

But Ben is keen to do another Wallace and Gromit short movie.

He added: "It would be fantastic to work on another Wallace and Gromit.

"The film was so good, so it would be brilliant, but you can’t rush these guys to make a film. We’ll see what happens."

Wallace and Gromit started with A Grand Day Out in 1989, with other TV short films including 1993's The Wrong Trousers, 1995's A Close Shave, and 2008's A Matter of Loaf and Death.

Vengeance Most Fowl was the second featured film for the franchise, following 2005's The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.