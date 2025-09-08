Wallace and Gromit have won the National Television Awards' Special Recognition gong.
The much-loved stop-motion pals - created by Nick Park, 66, and Aardman animations - are this year's accolade recipients, which is presented to individuals or programmes that have made a significant and long-standing contribution to British television.
Comedian Joel Dommett - who is hosting the National Television Awards ceremony at The O2 Arena, London, on Wednesday (10.09.25) night - said in a statement: "Wallace and Gromit aren’t just characters – they’re part of our cultural DNA.
"Generations have grown up laughing at Wallace’s madcap ideas and cheering for Gromit’s quiet brilliance.
"They’re clever, quintessentially British, and endlessly loveable.
"I can’t think of a more perfect recipient for our 30th Special Recognition Award – it’s going to be a very special moment on the night!"
Wallace and Gromit will receive the accolade from their fictional home in West Wallaby Street in a new acceptance film, specially created for the event.
The gong - which has been awarded to the likes of TV presenters Davina McCall, 57, in 2024 and the late Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2011 - is the only category that is given by the bosses of the National Television Awards.
The winners of the other award categories are decided by a public vote.
The honour celebrates over three decades of Wallace and Gromit - who first appeared on the box in 1989 with A Grand Day Out.
Nick and Aardman animations went on to create more beloved short films from the duo, including 1993's The Wrong Trousers, 1995's A Close Shave, 2008's A Matter of Loaf and Death, and 2024's Vengeance Most Fowl.
Wallace and Gromit's most recent adventure raked in 22 million viewers when it aired on Christmas Day on BBC One.
At the BAFTA Film Awards in February, Vengeance Most Fowl bagged two awards - Best Animated Film and Best Children's and Family Film.
However, fans of the new short film - which sees penguin supervillain Feathers McGraw, from The Wrong Trousers, hack into Wallace's smart gnome Norbot to make it have a mind of its own - were disappointed that it lost out on the Best Animated Feature award to Flow at the Oscars in March.
National Television Awards 2025 nominees:
Reality Competition
The Traitors
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Love Island
Race Across the World
New Drama
Adolescence
Rivals
MobLand
Code of Silence
Ludwig
Quiz Show
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
Richard Osman's House of Games
The 1 Percent Club
The Chase
Authored Documentary
Flintoff
There's Only One Rob Burrow
Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me
Molly-Mae: Behind It All
Boyzone: No Matter What
Returning Drama
Vera
Call the Midwife
Gangs of London
Heartstopper
Slow Horses
TV Presenter
Ant Dec
Alison Hammond
Claudia Winkleman
Stacey Solomon
Gary Lineker
Factual Entertainment
Sort Your Life Out
Stacey Joe
Clarkson's Farm
Gogglebox
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
Owen Cooper (Jamie Miller, Adolescence)
Stephen Graham (Eddie Miller, Adolescence)
Tom Hardy (Harry Da Souza, MobLand)
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Alison Brooks, Code of Silence)
Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
The Masked Singer
Would I Lie to You?
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
Emmerdale
EastEnders
Hollyoaks
Coronation Street
Casualty
Serial Drama Performance
Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, EastEnders)
Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)
Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)
Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster, Coronation Street)
Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning, EastEnders)
Comedy
Gavin and Stacey
Brassic
Mrs Brown's Boys
Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special
Daytime
This Morning
Loose Women
James Martin's Saturday Morning
Scam Interceptors
Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
Britain's Got Talent
The Great British Bake Off
The Great Pottery Throwdown
