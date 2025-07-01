Tasha Ghouri wants to get married and have children.

Tasha Ghouri's dream is still to get married and have children

The 2024 Strictly Come Dancing contestant revealed in her memoir Your Superpower that she was "going to marry" her 30-year-old ex-boyfriend Andrew Le Page - who she met on Love Island in 2022 - and that they "discussed having children" before they split in January after a two-and-a-half-year romance.

However, Tasha - who is open to dating - is optimistic that one day, her childhood dream of walking down the aisle in front of her family will come true.

Asked how she is feeling about dating again, she told the new issue of Heat magazine: "I'm not putting pressure on anything.

"If I meet someone, great, if I don't, that's fine too. I'm in a space where I feel ready to open those doors again and start dating.

"At some point, I do want to get married and have kids, that's still my goal.

"Since I was a little girl, I've always imagined being in my wedding dress. I want my dad, my mum and especially my nan to see me get married.

"My nan's like my best friend, so yeah, I'm not against the doors being open again to date."

The Love Island star teased she is getting into the world of business, and she hopes to create something that her future children could one day run.

Tasha, 26, shared: "I'm working on something that's hopefully launching next year. I don't want to say too much just yet, but let's just say I'm getting into my business era!

"I've always wanted to build something that I'm passionate about that's in the industry I love. I want to create something of my own, something I can grow so that in the future my kids could take over one day."

Tasha admitted in her memoir Your Superpower - which explores how she overcame barriers she has been faced with due to being deaf - that she knew her and Andrew's relationship "wasn't right".

She wrote: "I knew deep down it wasn’t right. There were a lot of tears and it was a really hard time. Andrew was the man I was going to marry. We had discussed having children."

A month after reports that they split in January, Andrew wrote on social media that he had "cried more this year" than at any point in his life.

He added: "End of an era. So guys it's been a pretty c*** start to the year and one I didn't expect.

"However life goes on and I'm doing everything in my power to stay positive. All the support has meant the world."