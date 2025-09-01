Warwick Davis will reprise his role as Professor Filius Flitwick in HBO’s new Harry Potter series.

The 54-year-old actor first portrayed the Charms master in the original film franchise and will be joined by several newcomers to the wizarding world in the upcoming show, including Elijah Oshin, 25, as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens, 24, as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash, 26, as Gregory Goyle.

The series will air on HBO and HBO Max in 2027, written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, 46.

Its cast will also feature Dominic McLaughlin, 23, as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout, 24, as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton, 22, as Hermione Granger.

Further announcements included Sirine Saba, 48, playing Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden, 80, as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan, 68, stepping into the role of Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Warwick’s original Griphook role is going to to Leigh Gill, 34, in the new adaptation.

The series will consist of seven seasons, each covering one of J.K. Rowling’s books. The first instalment is not scheduled to arrive until 2027, giving fans a long wait before the reboot begins.

Warwick's role reveal came after the original Harry Potter director Chris Columbus questioned the motives behind the upcoming HBO series.

He was quoted by the Daily Mail saying: “As of yesterday, I saw photographs online of Nick Frost as Hagrid.

“Now, that’s not Nick Frost – that’s presumably still Martin, I don’t remember his last name – a rugby player who played Hagrid with a giant sort of fake rubber Hagrid head that we sometimes replaced with CGI.

“So I’m seeing these photographs of, now it looks like Martin – I could be wrong – wearing a Nick Frost head, walking down the streets of London.

“And he’s wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid.

“Part of me was like, ‘What’s the point?’

“Part of me was like, ‘Okay, great’.

“I thought everything was going to be different, but it’s more of the same, which is interesting.”