'Waterloo Road' has generated £6.5 million for the local economy since it returned to the BBC.

Jason Manford is new Waterloo Road headteacher Steve Savage

The school-set drama, which aims to authentically portray lives seen less often on screen, made a comeback in January 2023 after eight years away.

The first three series since the return has generated at least £6.5 million in gross value added (GVA) for Greater Manchester, and over £9.5 million for the broader North West area, according to the BBC.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said: "'Waterloo Road' is a brilliant example of the BBC’s commitment to back the best homegrown storytelling right across the UK.

"It’s a series that helps nurture and champion local talent and directly supports the economy in the North West.

"It’s also part of a much bigger story. The BBC now invests more than 60 per cent of its TV budget outside of London - supporting hundreds of production companies and suppliers."

The show - which features Jason Manford as new headteacher Steve Savage - also has several initiatives to foster creative talent, including working with a broad range of writers, directors and producers, many of whom were new to hour-long drama.

What's more, Waterloo Road's production team is training 35 aspiring professionals in key craft areas, with many securing further industry roles and some continuing with the production, and also providing hands-on experience to 30 young people, from a diverse range of backgrounds, in TV and film.

Also, the show is reaching more than 300 students from Greater Manchester schools and youth groups, igniting interest in TV and film careers, via outreach sessions held across the region.

Cameron Roach, Executive Producer for Rope Ladder Fiction, said: "Manchester is in the lifeblood of Waterloo Road, the sense of pride the cast and crew have for the show is absolutely connected to its Greater Manchester base.

"The production of 'Waterloo Road' in the region has not only made a significant impact on the local economy, but it has also helped energise a vibrant creative sector in a region where the screen industries are flourishing."

'Waterloo Road' is set and made in Greater Manchester and produced by Wall to Wall in co-production with Rope Ladder Fiction.

The brand-new 14th series starts on Tuesday night (10.09.24) on BBC One.