'Waterloo Road' has been renewed for two more seasons.

Waterloo Road has been renewed for a further two series

The beloved BBC school drama will be on screens until at least 2026, with new episodes set for September and early next year, on top of two eight-part series.

The latest cast members include comedian Jason Manford, who plays headmaster Steve Savage, and 'Coronation Street' star Saira Choudhry is math teacher Nisha Chandra.

There are also a host of new students alongside old favourites.

Continuing cast members include Adam Thomas (Donte Charles); Kym Marsh (Nicky Walters); James Baxter (Joe Casey); Jo Coffey (Wendy Whitwell); Shauna Shim (Valerie Chambers); Neil Fitzmaurice (Neil Guthrie); Rachel Leskovac (Coral Walker), and Katherine Pearce (Amy Spratt).

Rope Ladder Fiction boss and Exec Producer for Waterloo Road, Cameron Roach said: "We're incredibly thrilled to be recommissioned for a further two seasons of the new era of Waterloo Road.

"This commitment by the BBC underlines the show's ability to not only be a compelling entertaining drama for a younger audience, but to also serve as a true talent incubator across the craft skills for a new generation of crew and cast.

"We have been so energised by the audience's reaction to the show, and our first-hand experience of outreach work with numerous partners, and their level of engagement, really demonstrates the continued importance and power of the show. This really is a huge team effort, and a tangible result to the brilliant collegiate atmosphere behind the scenes - a genuine thank you to everyone involved in Waterloo Road."

BBC Drama head Lindsay Salt added: "It's incredibly rewarding to see Waterloo Road go from strength to strength - both creatively on screen, where it remains hugely popular with viewers of all ages, as well as behind the scenes developing the next generation of exciting UK television talent. We're delighted to announce two more series for BBC iPlayer and BBC One."

Current episodes can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.