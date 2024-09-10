Rachel Leskovac was "gutted" when Angela Griffin left ‘Waterloo Road’.

Rachel Leskovac is thrilled to be back in Waterloo Road

In the first episode of the new series, it's revealed that Kim Campbell, played by Angela, has left the school to travel the world with Andrew Treneman (Jamie Glover) following his proposal at the end of the previous season, and Rachel misses acting alongside the former 'Cutting It' star.

Reflecting on her co-star's departure, Rachel told OK! magazine: "I was gutted on a personal level that Kim has left because I love working with Angela so much.

"Angela brings a certain energy, and she has a knowledge of the show, too. She's the heart of the series, but luckily Angela is still here directing some episodes.

“But change is tradition with Waterloo Road and hopefully people who have watched the show since the start won't be too upset because headteachers come and go.

“That's part of the structure of the show."

Embracing the change, Rachel will reprise her role as English teacher Coral Walker in 'Waterloo Road', and she is thrilled to be back.

She said: "'Waterloo Road' is the best telly job I’ve ever had.

“It’s amazing to be able to delve deeper into a character, especially one like Coral who’s been on such a journey. I’m so lucky to be a part of the show.”

Taking over from Kim’s role is Steve Savage, who is played by stand-up comedian Jason Manford.

Speaking about the dynamic change, Rachel explained: "So Steve has come from a very different background to Kim, she's always putting the children first.

"Coral is more onboard with Steve than some of the other characters. She likes the traditional way that he works in, and Steve always gets the job done.

“Jason has some very big storylines which affect all of us. I think people are really going to like him."